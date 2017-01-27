Hello, my fine feathered friends! Welcome to another weekly dose of the Hackerspace Open Thread, brought to you by Lifehacker, the best website owned by Univision, in conjunction with the great Orin-Henry dynamic duo.

This week on Hackerspace, Elena wrote a couple of nice pieces, one about tools for bloggers and one about making a quality resume. Elena put some good information into the one about blogger tools. The read is worth the time for those who want to do serious blogs.

But, let’s get back to the music! What kind of things are you up to this weekend? I’m doing this:

And, I’m probably going to detail the car, too. Plus, I’m going to attempt to do a few other fixes around the house. The weather is fine this weekend, so I’ll probably be planting seeds, as well.

Let us know what kind of projects y’all are up to in the comments below!