Happy Friday, my fine folk! It’s another edition of the weekly open thread, brought to you by Lifehacker in conjunction with Hackerspace. How are you doing out there, Anons?

I’m thinking of having some sushi this weekend. It’s been a while and I hadn’t realized it. I first had it as a kid in Japan at someone’s house. A family friend was teaching English and I was brought in to converse with people and have dinner with them. My mom was worried I would throw a fit, as she knew I was a picky eater. But, when the food is good, saying ‘no’ is not going to happen. I just didn’t know how bad a cook my mom was (is). She’s phenomenal at baking, but making a dinner was never her strong suit.

Enough about me.

Let’s talk about Lucy Clarke’s post about how to deal when someone breaks up with you via text. There is sound advice in that post for how to deal with any breakup. Check out the article if you have a chance.

This weekend, we are going to a home and garden show. The wife wants a pool. I don’t know anything about pool buying, so we have a lot of learning to do about pools before we do anything.

Pete Nelson from Treehouse Masters is supposed to be there, but I’ve never watched that show. Some years ago we met Martin Yan there, and he gave us an autograph copy of one of his cookbooks because my wife asked a question regarding stir fry cooking. That was pretty cool. His cooking demo IRL was better than what you see on TV.

So, what are you peeps up to this weekend? Fun projects? Learning martial arts? Earning your Boy Scout patch for needle point? Let us know in the comments below!