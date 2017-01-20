Good day to you all! Welcome to the weekly open thread, a place to talk about your projects, ask for help, build bridges, and just talk about what life (hacking).

This weekend, we are finishing up the pinewood derby car, which we did a Lambo-style car with graffiti spray paint. I just need to swing by Michael’s and pick up the weights to adhere tomorrow morning about an hour before the race. Nothing like waiting until the last minute!

The rain is coming down hard. This may interfere with some of my car work this weekend. I wanted to complete a few things with the cars, but may have to postpone for another week.

So, what kind of mayhem are you up to? Go ahead and let us know in the comment section below.