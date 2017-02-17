Yep, it’s that time of year again! Open Thread with a side of Girl Scout Cookies is the best open thread. Brought to you today by the letters G, S, and the lovely folks of Lifehacker.

This week, Dorothy gave us some tips for taxes for the person looking at early retirement. Elena wrote up a piece on how to help people throw a party that might not be the party-type person.

Advertisement

Me? Oh, I finally got my wife’s car heater fixed. Now, I think I have to replace the mode motor to get it to blow on the defroster. :/

What kind of fun things are you up to this week, peeps? Comment in the comments below where comments are commented.