Happy St Patrick’s Day to you all! I’m here eating a breakfast burrito and drinking an energy drink to kick off my celebrating. That is all brought to you in partnership between us poor folk at Hackerspace and the kind-hearts of Lifehacker.

If you have time, I recommend reading about the Easter Uprising of 1916, led by some great Irish heroes, for the betterment of the Irish people from their British oppressors. There is an interview with the daughter of James Connolly on YouTube about what she saw and went through during those events, which is a bit long, but gives great insight.



Advertisement

But, let’s not talk about all that somber mess. Let’s talk about what we saw on Hackerspace this week!

Moon went on a streak of posts, all dealing with the workings of customizing daily technology to suit you. He talked about customizing desktop visuals using colors, opening Notepad as a larger window, and had a post about turning MP3 files to play as mono instead of stereo, which I can understand when such a thing might be useful.

Advertisement

Elena. Oh, Elena! I believe she is talking about marriage or is getting engaged. Congrats to her, either way, for finding that right someone to fit into her life. Elena also had a write up about preparing for a robotics competition, which I haven’t had the time to look over, but will do so this weekend at some point.

Sara, our resident infographic specialist, gave us a lesson in how to come up with ideas for infographics. She’s boiled it down to 8 general steps to be creative to help us out.

So, hackers, what grand plans have you got for the weekend? My weekend is packed with 3 birthdays, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and trying to get a decent quote for solar. Leave your notes in the comments below!